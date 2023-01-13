Dead | Robbie Bachman, drummer of the rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died

The drummer’s brother and bandmate Randy Bachman told about it on his Twitter account.

Canadian drummer of the rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive Robin “Robbie” Bachman has died at the age of 69. The drummer’s brother and bandmate told about it Randy Bachman on his Twitter account.

“My little brother Robbie has joined my father, mother and brother Gary’s I will follow you to the other side. Perhaps Jeff Beck need a drummer,” Randy Bachman tweeted.

The matter was also reported by, among others, the US media CNN.

Bachman’s brothers Robbie, Randy and Tim founded Bachman-Turner Overdrive by C. Fred Turner with in the early 1970s.

Their biggest hit had reached the top of the US singles chart You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.

The group was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2014.