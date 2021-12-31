Basketball The basket league will be suspended due to a coronation situation

The series is set to continue on January 18th.

Korisliiga The regular season will be suspended due to a weakened corona situation, the league informs on their website.

The clubs unanimously approved the Korisliiga management team’s proposal. The series continues on 18.1. During the break, the clubs try to break the chains of infection that are spreading in the teams.

“Currently, there are corona cases in several teams, and they have resulted in quarantine decisions for the entire team. The Basketball League’s management team considers the breaking of the infection chains to be of paramount importance to ensure the continuation of the season, ” Tom Westerholm commented in the press release.

The Finnish Cup Final Four tournament will normally be held from 14 to 16 January, after which the Korisliiga will continue on 18 January.

Pause during which teams tend to retreat into their own bubbles, as was done in the 2020-21 season. In addition, clubs will apply for third coronary vaccines if possible according to the schedules of the vaccine program.

The end date of the basketball league regular season will change from January 22nd to February 5th. At the same time, the sequels will be played from February 5 to March 23. (previously 2.2.-19.3.). The start of the playoffs will also be delayed by four days.