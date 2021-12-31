S.Tower star Romelu Lukaku has expressed his dissatisfaction with his current situation at Chelsea under coach Thomas Tuchel. “The coach decided to play a different system, but I can’t give up and have to keep working and behave like a professional,” said the 28-year-old professional footballer on Sky Sport Italia. “Physically, I’m fine. I’m not happy with the situation, but that’s normal, ”he added.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Read F + 30 days for free now and get access to all articles on FAZ.NET. READ F + NOW



Tuchel said on Friday that he was “surprised” by the statements made by his striker. “I don’t see him as unhappy. I feel the exact opposite. That’s why I’m surprised, ”said the 48-year-old. “Of course we don’t like it. It brings in background noises that we don’t need and that are not helpful, ”he criticized. Possible consequences for Lukaku after the explosive statements should now be openly discussed internally. “We need a quiet environment and we have to be focused, that doesn’t help,” said the coach.

The Belgian international Lukaku had only made 13 league appearances at the Premier League club this season due to injuries and scored five goals. “I’m not happy with the situation, but I can’t give up,” said Lukaku. Most recently, the team-mate of the German national players Timo Werner and Kai Havertz under coach Tuchel had again received more playing times and scored in two league games in a row.

The attacker switched from Italian champions Inter Milan to Champions League winners in the summer of 2021. Inter still carry it “in my heart”, said the Belgian. “I’ll play there again, I really hope so,” said Lukaku, who apologized to the Inter fans for the way he left: “I think everything that happened shouldn’t have happened like this. How I left Inter, how I communicated with the fans. “

Ralf Rangnick meanwhile remains undefeated in the Premier League with Manchester United. The English record champions won 3-1 (3-1) against Burnley FC on Thursday thanks to a goal and an assist by star Cristiano Ronaldo and climbed 31 points in the table after their third league win in the fourth match under the German coach Sixth place. Leaders and local rivals Manchester City, however, have 19 points more on their account.

The recently rather minimalist Red Devils showed themselves to be significantly improved, especially on the offensive. Scott McTominay scored after a pass to Ronaldo for an early lead (8th minute). Burnley professional Ben Mee (27th), who directed a shot by the former Dortmund player Jadon Sancho into his own net, and Ronaldo (35th) with his eighth goal of the season ensured a reassuring lead. The guests from Northern England could only shorten through Aaron Lennon (38th).

Rangnick praised Ronaldo after the fifth unbeaten game. “It’s important to have these two players on board,” said Rangnick, referring to the Portuguese and his strike partner Edinson Cavani. “The work ethic that the two of them showed today, together with Mason and Jadon, was very important.” Ronaldo had scored the 3-0 himself when he steered a ball that ricocheted off the post into the empty goal, the former Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho had the own goal Forced to 2-0 by Burnley professional Ben Mee.

FAZ Frühdenker – The newsletter for Germany Working days at 6.30 a.m. SIGN IN

For Rangnick it was the fifth game without a defeat in a row since he took office at United in early December. Most recently, the Red Devils had disappointed at 1-1 at Newcastle United, and there was speculation about unrest in the team around Ronaldo. “You had to do a lot of runs for the team to make sure that we keep the opponent away from our penalty area as often as possible, and that starts with the offensive four,” said Rangnick, praising his offensive quartet, alongside Ronaldo, Sancho and Cavani on Thursday also belonged to Mason Greenwood.