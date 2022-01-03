There was an order for the butt ward when Ricky Rubio was injured.

Lauri Markkasen Cleveland Cavaliers, who are represented by NBA Basketball League, won more than 900 NBA veterans on Monday when Rajon Rondo joined the Cavs group from the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the trade of three clubs, a backman moves from Cavaliers Denzel Valentine To the New York Knicks, and the deal also transferred money as well as player rights from a few years ago NBA bookings.

Rondo, 35, has played 936 regular season games in his 16-year NBA career, representing eight clubs. He is a two-time NBA champion (2008, 2020) and a four-time All Star player, and has given the 14th most basket-leading assists in NBA history (7,481). At the Lakers this season, his averages were 3.1 points and 3.7 assists.

The Cavs are unplayable as the Spanish Ricky Rubio injured recently and is away for the rest of the season.