“The Netherlands, in Europe, just smash your fist on the table!” It is the heartfelt cry of fireworks importer Leo Groeneveld from Lichtenvoorde. He has also seen with restrained anger how many illegal fireworks have been set off on New Year’s Eve. “Most of those heavy, dangerous firecrackers just come from Europe itself, especially Italy. Stop production in Europe.” The 25 mayors of the Security Council will talk to the new cabinet about the rise of very heavy illegal fireworks.

