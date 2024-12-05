The former French Prime Minister, Michel Barnier formally presented his resignation this Thursday to the president, Emmanuel Macron. He did so a few hours after losing the motion of censure presented in the National Assembly by the New Popular Front (NFP), the main force in Parliament, and supported by the National Rally (RN), Marine Le Pen’s party. The Government, the shortest of the Fifth French Republic, fell with 331 votes and it has not even reached 100 days. Now Macron will have to find a replacement for Barnier.

The Executive, which was already approved with many doubts last summer and supported by the extreme right, has fallen after Barnier approved last Monday the Social Security Budget by decree, through article 49.3 of the Constitution, and bypassing Parliament. He had no support for a vote, even despite giving in to RN on issues such as energy or pensions. This step caused the NFP, the majority force in the Assembly, to present a motion of censure, to which it added the votes of Le Pen’s party. “I have come to live this moment, which is special and historic,” said Jean Luc Melénchon, leader of France Insoumise, about the debate.

Before the votes, a heated debate took place between the deputies under the gaze of Barnier himself, who was the last to intervene to elevate the work of his short-lived Government. He had to ask for “respect” due to the boos he received at the beginning of his speechand noted that he has “listened, respected and dialogued” during these days, making “concessions” to the different political parties on issues such as “pensions, reduction of burdens, reimbursement of medications.”

On his way out, the prime minister argued that the motion “makes everything much more difficult” for the nation. “I want to invite you to weigh the consequences of this vote,” he repeated before the deputies. “Never sacrifice the future for the present, as Pierre Mendès-France said. I also recommend that, when you vote, you keep this phrase and this recommendation in mind. We all know that the consequences go far beyond what is contained in this bill “, term.

From the stands, Barnier looked at Marine Le Pen. “Mrs. Le Pen, we do not have the same idea of ​​sovereignty, nor of patriotism,” he told him. The veteran leader had more criticism than applause while he spoke, in a photo that was neither more nor less than the preview of the final result. With an unsteady voice, in fact, Barnier insisted that the situation is not about one government or another, but about France “as a whole.” It was, in fact, a farewell speech. “Everyone is responsible for everyone else. Everyone is solely responsible. Everyone is solely responsible for everyone,” commented Barnier, for whom it has been, he said, “an honor to have served France and the French.”