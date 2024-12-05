The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao exhibits Paul Pfeiffer: Prologue to the History of the Birth of Liberty, the largest installation by the American artist in Europe. A selection of 30 works that cover the entire career of the sculptor, photographer and video artist as one of the most influential authors of contemporary art. Top image: Morning After the Deluge (frame), 2003.

Born in 1966 in Honolulu (Hawaii) and living in New York, the artist also cultivates sculpture and installation. He works with footage from sporting events, concerts and Hollywood movies using old digital editing computer programs, a precedent for the GIFs we know. Pfeiffer invites us to reflect on a world saturated by images and analyzes the way images impact us as consumers. In his words, “the same question always arises: Who uses who? Is it the image that makes us or are we the ones who make the images?” At the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao. Until March 16.