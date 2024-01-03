The long wait to see Vitor Roque, 'Tigrinho', debuting with the FC Barcelona shirt is finally over. The last chapter: this Thursday's game at home in Gran Canaria against Las Palmas (9:30 p.m., in Movistar LaLiga) for which he has obtained the ok in extremis of the league. A new economic problem, having not received the 40 million euros corresponding to the sale of 10% of Barça Vision to Libero, has meant that the registration of the Brazilian signing – in Barcelona for a week, on December 27 – has been postponed. there is complicated. Without salary margin, the club must take advantage of article 77 of LaLiga and use the signing of Gavi, who was seriously injured. Despite everything, the Barça board always hoped that his registration would arrive in time so that he could debut in the first game of the year. “He will be on the squad list and we hope he can be available. I guess it's a matter of hours,” said Xavi Hernández, before the match. And he added: “We will proceed with caution. He is an 18-year-old boy and we cannot burden him with responsibility. He has taken care of himself and has arrived well.”

The Barça club brought forward the signing of the Brazilian to combat the lack of goals of a team struggling with the goal. Lewandowski has found the net on nine occasions – he did not score in the team's last victory (3-2), against Almería – and is a long way from last season's 30 goals. A footballing need that does not fit the financial situation of the club. Barcelona has not received the 40 million euros that the Libero Football Finance AG investment fund had to pay before December 31, 2023. A deadline that had been doubly extended by the board, since the payment was initially scheduled for last month of August. But it has not occurred. The club has launched all the corresponding legal actions to claim it and is working to find a new buyer.

Given the need, Laporta and his board must take advantage of Gavi's injury and take advantage of article 77 of the LaLiga regulations, by which an exceeded club, as is the case of Barcelona, ​​can use up to 80% of the cost of the long-term injured player and a maximum of 2% of the Squad Cost Limit. Given that the amount allocated to Barça last September was 270 million euros, the maximum will be 5.4 million. To do so, an annex must be included in Roque's contract to register him until June 30, 2024. The player has been training with the group under Xavi since last December 29. “Raphinha has acted as Cicero within the squad, Araujo has also spoken with him because he knows Portuguese and there is Bojan, who can accompany him perfectly. He is very young, but we are going to help him,” said the Blaugrana coach about the adaptation of Vitor Roque.

This is, therefore, a provisional solution. On July 1, if sufficient space has not been generated for your registration, in accordance with the fair play financial, the player will be left out of the official squad. The Brazilian is a Barça footballer until 2031, thanks to an operation with Atlético Paranaense that closed at 30 million fixed euros and 31 in variables. Therefore, in any case, Barcelona will have to repeat, in the summer window, the process of signing Roque for the full contract.

