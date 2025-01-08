Three affordable ideas in nature for a weekend getaway for Valentine’s Day

With the beginning of the year, many calculate which days they will be able to take a getaway to enjoy some of the natural wonders that the country houses. One of the most anticipated dates of the first months of the year, marked on the calendar for many – especially for those with a partner or lovers – is February 14, Valentine’s Day.

High altitude challenges: the most spectacular hiking routes in Spain

From plans in the snow, visits to unique environments or hiking routes where you can enjoy the magnificent fauna and flora of the area, the Spanish territory is home to some of the best options to enjoy Valentine’s Day outdoors.

Knowing some of the most affordable alternatives for a weekend getaway can make it easier when preparing a plan for Valentine’s Day. These are three ideas in nature for February 14:

Visit to the Pyrenees

Whether in Catalonia, Navarra or Aragon, the Pyrenees They are presented as an ideal option to enjoy snowy mountainous natural environments. In this way, the atmosphere offered on its high roads and trails will allow you to enjoy magical moments during February 14.

Throughout its vast expanse, the Pyrenees have several ideal routes for walking during the winter. Thus, roads like Hospital Plains -in the Benasque Valley-, the Vall de Núria -in Girona- or the Irati Jungle -in Navarra- are great options to enjoy all the nature of the area.

In addition, it is possible to do other outdoor experiences, such as snow tubing. For this, there are snowshoe or ski rentals with which to explore the designated areas. In this way, it is important to review the seasons and their availability when preparing your trip to the Pyrenees.

To fully enjoy this enclave, it is important to find accommodation to match. For this reason, there are different offers in mountain cabins or rural houses with fireplaces that will allow you to live the experience of being at the top of the mountain to the fullest.





Discover the Ribeira Sacra

To the northwest of the peninsula, the Ribeira Sacrain Galicia, is an excellent location to plan a romantic getaway on Valentine’s Day. The destination not only combines culture and nature, but also allows you to enjoy excellent cuisine, ideal to enjoy as a couple on Valentine’s Day.

Throughout the entire space, it is possible to carry out a large number of activities, although one of the most notable is the catamaran ride through the canyons of the Sil River. On the other hand, it is also advisable to visit the large number of historical monuments that this space houses, such as the monasteries of Santo Estevo de Ribas de Sil, San Pedro de Rocas or Santa María de Ferreira.

One of the most attractive routes through the enclave is the one known as viewpoints route. Throughout this itinerary it will be possible to access various points with magical panoramic views of the canyons. Although there are a large number of them, some of the most impressive viewpoints are:

Cabezoás Viewpoint

Penedos do Castro Viewpoint

Viewpoint of the Balconies of Madrid

As Penas de Matacas Viewpoint





Marvel at the Sierra de Cazorla

Another spectacular natural destination on the peninsula is the Sierra de Cazorlain Jaén. This place is ideal to enjoy outdoors on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

One of the ways to enjoy this enclave is by crossing the Borosa River Trailone of the most popular in the entire space. This is so since along the way it is possible to enjoy several waterfalls, crystal clear waters and spectacular views.

Another of the best-known routes in the enclave is the Linarejos Waterfall, in the Cerrada del Utrero. This short trail of less than 2 kilometers in length ends with a waterfall surrounded by a rocky canyon, perfect for marveling at the natural qualities of the environment.

Pop music, stew and cured meat: a not-so-strange mix to get to know La Maragatería on a weekend



Additionally, the Sierra de Cazorla is a fantastic place for stargazing due to the low light pollution in the area. Therefore, it is possible to enjoy a special moment in an elevated place – where the sky is as visible as possible – such as the Mirador del Puerto de las Palomas.



