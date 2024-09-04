Former State Department official Volker: Ukraine is ready for NATO, but NATO is not ready for Ukraine

Ukraine is ready to join NATO, but NATO is not ready for Ukraine. The former US State Department Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker pointed out the North Atlantic Alliance’s unreadiness for Kyiv’s membership in an interview CNN.

“To say that it is not ready for NATO membership is wrong. It is NATO that is not ready to accept Ukraine. This is a case where the alliance has doubts,” the former State Department official said.

The former US Permanent Representative to NATO also called on the bloc’s countries to show that they are ready to accept Ukraine in the future.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assessed the likelihood of Ukraine joining NATO and recalled Russia’s position on this issue. He ruled out Kyiv joining the North Atlantic Alliance and stressed that this was impossible.