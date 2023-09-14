On the occasion of the Clásico, next October 29th, the Barça players will have one of the most famous icons in the history of rock on their chests
The Rolling Stones will appear on the Barcelona shirt on October 29th, when the Blaugrana play the eagerly awaited Clásico against Real Madrid. The famous big tongue, the logo of the Stones (who will release a new album in October), will be at the center of the shirt, although it is not yet known in what shape and style.
It is not the first time that music is linked to the Blaugrana colours. Moreover, the Catalans’ main sponsor – Spotify – lends itself to this type of operation: in the two Clásicos last season, the latest album by pop singer Rosalía appeared on the Barcelona shirt and, before that, the rapper’s logo Drake.
