













Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Part One of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is now available and this is how much it costs









This new DLC is available for download from the Nintendo Switch eShop. It is worth emphasizing that you must purchase the DLC for your version, since it is not a unified one that serves both Pokémon Scarlet as Violet.

We also recommend: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero presents Poltchageist

Now, what are you going to find in this DLC of The Teal Mask?

A new territory: The Noroteo region is a quiet place full of picturesque rice fields and apple orchards, a different place from the wild landscapes of Paldea. The players will arrive here to attend the academy camp. They will join students from another academy in an outdoor activity program that will take them to travel throughout the region in search of the posters that tell one of the oldest stories of Noroteo.

New characters. Players will live their adventures with Corin and Cass, two brothers from Noroteo who go to the Blueberry Academy; Gama, a camera-loving traveler who seeks to photograph a mysterious creature, and Professor Brie, who is in charge of the camp and shows a lot of interest in the phenomenon of teracrystallization.

New creatures. Players will be able to catch Pokemon recently discovered in the Noroteo region as Poltchageist, Dipplin and Okidogi, Munkidori and Fezandipiti, the trio who, according to stories, protected Noroteo in the past. They will also meet again Pokemon already known, such as Vulpix, Snorlax either Poochyenaamong others.

New ways to explore. The Ogre Hunter Game is a mini-game in which players will collect berries while popping ogre balloons. As a reward, they will receive mochis that can modify the base points of the characteristics of the Pokemon.

Source: Pokémon

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: How much does The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC cost?

If you want to purchase this DLC for Pokémon Scarlet or Violet, the best thing you can do is take a look at the Nintendo Switch eShop. There you will find that the package costs the not insignificant amount of 832 MXN and includes both parts of The Hidden Treasure.

Do not lose sight of the fact that it is important to buy the version that goes with your game, even the title itself tells you when you are in the store “this downloadable content is only compatible with – insert version -”.

Source: The Pokémon Company

Are you excited about this new DLC for the Pokémon games? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)