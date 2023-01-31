Dani Alves indulges in his luxuries: they reveal a list of purchases in prison

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Daniel Alves.
Instagram Dani Alves, iStock
Daniel Alves.
New details of the footballer’s situation.
Daniel Alves He spends his days in pretrial detention, waiting for his future to be defined, in the case of an accusation of sexual abuse for which he is being investigated.
Every day new details of the situation of the Brazilian soccer player are known, from prison. Spanish media have recorded daily, with official and unofficial sources, the minute by minute of Alves in jail.
luxuries in prison
It has been known not only that he already played a soccer game that generated great expectations among the inmates, but also that he has a partner as a former bodyguard from Ronaldinho Gaucho.
Now, what has been reported is that Alves has indulged in his luxuries while in prison. According to media information in Spain, the player You have a card in your possession to make purchases and you have not wasted it.
Apparently the value of the card is 100 euros, an amount that his relatives entered for immediate use.
Dani Alves would have spent 17.33 euros in six yogurts, four cans of tuna, a bottle of shampoo, a deodorant and four energy drinks. In addition, it is said that among the benefits it would have is television, sportswear.
Alves tries to lead his new lifestyle, and has reiterated that he is prepared for what comes in the coming weeks while the investigations continue for the alleged sexual chapter in the disco
