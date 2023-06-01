Alonso, no illusions for the home GP

In 2023 Spain erupted again and with even more force than before Alonso-mania. The winning bet of the two-time world champion, who finally bet on a good horse – the Aston Martin – has rekindled the fans of Nando and they are ready to support him at Montmeló. However, Alonso doesn’t believe Red Bull are beatable this weekend.

Alonso’s words

“It’s a great feeling to be here with the hope of podium finishes and maybe even a win. There is a special energy every time I arrive at the Montmeló circuit, I see all the fans with pleasure. I don’t think it’s realistic to think about fighting for the winit is clear, Red Bull has always been dominant up to now and I see no reason why here in Barcelona they shouldn’t look for a bracebut let’s see what we can do. Also here everyone brings some updates, especially Ferrari, as happened with Mercedes in Monaco, we’ll see how it goes“, these are the words of Alonso from the paddock.

“Even though I made a leap forward in terms of competitiveness this year, I haven’t had to change anything in my mentality compared to previous years“, he continued. “I’ve always competed trying to fight for possible positions and get the most out of the car: sometimes it was a seventh position, others a podium chance“.

Monte-Carlo is a regret

The Spaniard then returned to the Monaco GP, perhaps his greatest opportunity to break his fast for success this year. In the Principality, a wrong tire change canceled any hope of taking first place away from Max Verstappen: “I don’t know, I think if we had the crystal ball maybe we would have done things differently, but we had a free pit stop at that stage of the race, so we could stop for slicks, see what the situation was and then, if necessary, switch to wet tyres. Anyway that’s how it went, we still snatched a second position in Monaco, and it’s incredible how we talk about this result as if it were the result of some mistake. If we had stopped immediately for the intermediates, at this point we were talking about how Red Bull stopped a lap later: there’s always this quest for perfection in every team, but sometimes it’s difficult to achieve when conditions are like this. variables“.