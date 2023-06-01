The first release is branded Monte Carlo, but the first image is of Barcelona: here is the new front brake caliper of the Aston Martin. Among the developments that the Silverstone team introduced on the AMR23 this season, the team could not fail to take care of the braking system, given that the “verdona” stands out for its excellent behavior in braking.

Dan Fallows and Luca Furbatto have developed a new front brake caliper in co-engineering with Brembo that takes advantage of the experiences gained last year: we recall that Aston Martin was the first team to introduce reticular and finned calipers. The English team had focused a lot on the lightness of the system and on the ability to extract the heat from the baskets.

Red Bull RB19: here is the front brake caliper that introduced PINs, now taken over by Aston Martin Photo by: George Piola

This year we are witnessing another step forward, with a further specialization of the caliper: Red Bull has experimented on the RB19 with the reticulated caliper with a particularly complex design due to the presence of small protrusions which have been nicknamed PINs, pins with a round head useful for improving heat dissipation to ensure the necessary cooling, limiting the presence of the fins near the pistons.

Aston Martin, on the other hand, has deliberated a solution that introduces a compound of fins and pins into its design, standardizing the ability to extract heat and direct it towards the air vent which must necessarily open in the inner part of the rim, behind the brake duct.

The team does not want the high temperatures to radiate to the rim, transferring temperature to the tyres, as was the case until 2021, because with the lowered Pirellis, the risk of overheating the tires must be absolutely avoided, sending them out of their operating window.