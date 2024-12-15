Barça laments while Leganés celebrates in the background of the image



12/15/2024



Updated at 11:15 p.m.





Eric García for Cubarsí, the only novelty for Barça against Leganés, with flick in the stands due to sanction. Lamine Yamal in the starting eleven, although this was not so much a novelty as a return to normality.

Barça came out distracted, as in…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only