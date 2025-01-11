Beatriz Garciais one of the more than 6,000 people with intellectual disabilities who opt this Saturday for a public employment position in the oppositions held in Seville, Zaragoza, Madrid and A Coruña. “Have desire to improveI can do the job just like another person without disabilities,” he says.

This is the largest call by number of applicants held to date. 6,262 applications have been admitted of people who have traveled from different communities to the four locations where the exams are held to qualify for the 455 assistant positions for complementary support tasks of the General Administration of the State.

The Plena Inclusion entity, which has accompanied many of the candidates in the preparation of the exams, highlights the great job opportunity that the call represents for people with intellectual disabilities, of which they only have employment two out of ten of working age.

Since the legal obligation for public administrations to reserve 2% for people with intellectual disabilities Of the positions created, 1,356 jobs have been announced, for which 18,398 people with intellectual disabilities have applied.

“I worked in a museum and I really enjoyed it”

Since Beatriz worked at the Museum of Zaragoza, after doing an employment workshop as an assistant in sociocultural centers, it was clear to her that she liked public spaces. “Was the experience of my life. It was a job that I liked, I liked the museum, I had visited it since I was a child, I liked the tasks I did and for that reason today I am studying competitive examinations,” she explains.

For two years he has been preparing for competitive examinations to apply for positions in the Aragonese administration and also for those held at the state level, and taking training courses. “I want to work in public administration, I like it, I enjoy it a lot and I know that I candespite my disability, do the job just as well as another person who does not have a disability or who does not need as much support.

He lives with his brother in an apartment in the Aragonese capital and has just finished a training internship at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Zaragoza, the same place where he will take the exam this Saturday. “If I don’t get it, there will be more opportunities“. Whether she approves or not, Beatriz has a few jobs while continuing to train, like the one she just signed with Plena Inclusion as a validator of easy-to-read texts. “I have that desire to improve.”

She has the experience of her friend Alba, who got a place at the Zaragoza Military Hospital: “She is very happy, but at the same time she ends up very tired. She tells me that he sees me with possibilities. “I’m good at it, I’m not a bad student and I know I can pass.”

All places are filled

According to data from the INE from its employment and disability survey, only 23.8% of people with intellectual disabilities have a paid employment.

The associative movement of Plena Inclusion, which brings together 950 associations and supports more than 150,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and others), has accompanied the opponents in recent months and also this Saturday to be with the candidates at the four venues.





It highlights the fact that there are never any spaces not covered in the competitive examinations, which shows that there are many people with disabilities who prepare for it, compared to the belief of people who think that they have no initiative and are not looking for work.

“This data makes visible the need and interest of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to access the right to employment as a path towards inclusion in society“says Carmen Laucirica, president of Plena inclusion Spain. It is estimated that in Spain there are about 400,000 people with intellectual disabilities.

The organization asks central, regional and local administrations to increase the reservation of places from 2 to 3% of public employment for these people given their interest and the difficulties they face in obtaining employment. It also calls for adapting internal promotion tests and making specific calls for people with intellectual disabilities.