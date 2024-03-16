Camilo Villegas and Nicolás Echavarría said goodbye this Friday to the 'fifth great' of world golf, The Players, which is played at the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach (Florida, USA) and which distributes the largest purse on the PGA Tour, 25 million dollars.

With the elimination of the two Colombians, there is only one Latin American player in competition at The Players: the Argentine Emiliano Grillo, in 27th place, 10 strokes behind the leader, the American Wyndham Clark.

Villegas had a round to forget on his second day of the tournament: 82 strokes, 10 over par, in a round that was ruined practically from the beginning, when he scored a triple bogey on the 11th hole, the second of his round. He had another one on the 4th. He also recorded five bogeys and a solitary birdie.

With 155 hits, 11 over par, the Antioquian said goodbye to the competition. His best participation remains the third place he achieved in 2006.

Much less complicated, but still insufficient to play the weekend, was Echavarría's round, who in his second appearance at The Players also failed to make the cut.

He started with a bogey on 1. He finished the first nine holes under par, with birdies on 7 and 8, but two new bogeys in the second half of the course took him out of the tournament. Echavarría finished with 146 strokes, two over par, and three from the cut.

Wyndham Clark has a good advantage at the top

At the top of the table, Clark took a very good advantage over the title competitors by repeating the round of 65 from the first day.

Now, Clark has a total of 130 hits (-14) and is four ahead of his closest followers, his compatriot Xander Schauffele and the Canadian Nick Taylor.

