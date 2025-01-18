FC Barcelona has decided to dispense with the auditor Grant Thornton and replace it with the firm Crowe Auditores, chaired by Carles Puig de Travi, dean of the Col.legi d’Economistes de Catalunya. Grant Thornton’s latest report forced Joan Laporta’s board to assume losses of 91 million, after provisioning for defaults on 141 million of its stake in Barça Vision and considering that the remaining 208 million were greatly overvalued. Now the cancellation of the service contract has arrived. Grant Thornton is the seventh Spanish auditor by billing. Crowe Auditores occupies thirteenth position. The firm has a presence in Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Valencia, Seville and San Sebastián. Crowe has a second division in the form of an independent company, Crowe Tax and Legal, chaired by Jordi Bech.

The club, on the other hand, has had a report from the Ernst & Young audit, carried out between November and December of last year, to reinforce the sale of the 475 VIP seats over 30 years for 100 million euros to funds from Qatar and Arab Emirates. The entity, which made the agreement official yesterday, continues without explaining the name of its new partners from the Middle East in response to issues of contractual confidentiality.