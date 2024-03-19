Anya Taylor-Joy is directing 'Furiosa', the new film directed by George Miller and which will be part of the 'Mad Max' saga created by the Australian filmmaker in 1979. The actress with Argentine roots plays Imperator Furiosacharacter who gave life Charlize Theron in 2015 in the acclaimed film 'Mad Max: Fury Road'which won 6 Oscars out of the 10 categories in which it was nominated.

'Furiosa' is a spin-off of 'Mad Max: Fury Road' and, last Tuesday, it released its new trailer in which Chris Hemsworth also participates, who will play an antagonistic role in the film.

When does 'Furiosa' come out?

'Furious' will arrive in theaters throughout Latin America on Thursday, May 23, 2024, while in the United States it will be screened a day later, that is, on Friday, May 24 of the same year. This is the fifth film in the franchise. 'Mad Max'created by George Miller and which is made up of 'Mad Max' (1979), 'Mad Max 2' (1981), 'Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome' (1985) and 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015).

Anya Taylor-Joy will be in charge of giving life to Imperator Furiosa in 'Furiosa'. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

With this launch, 'Furious' hopes to be able to surpass what was done by its predecessor, which was a great success at the box office, raising more than 380 million dollars with an initial budget of 150 million dollars.

Likewise, 'Mad Max: Fury Road' was recognized by the Academy after winning six Oscars in the categories of best production design, best sound, best sound editing, best makeup, best costume design and best editing.

What is 'Furiosa' about?

“As the world falls, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a large horde of bikers led by a Warlord named Dementus. Traveling through the desert land, they find the citadel presided over by Immortan Joe,” can be read at the beginning of the synopsis.

“As the war rages between the two tyrants for control of the place, Furiosa must survive many trials while gathering the means to find her way home,” concludes the official review of 'Furious'.

Chris Hemsworth will be the villain of the film and will play Warlord Dementus. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Why didn't George Miller use technology to rejuvenate Charlize Theron?

George Milleran Australian filmmaker who directed films such as 'The Witches of Eastwick' (1987), 'Happy Feet' (2006) and 'Happy Feet 2' (2011), indicated in an interview with Empire that he did not want to use technology to rejuvenate to Charlize Theron because he feared that the result would not be optimal.

“I started thinking that we could use rejuvenation techniques. Then I saw great directors like Ang Lee and Martin Scorsese, doing 'Gemini Man' or 'The Irishman', and I saw that they didn't fit well. All you would have thought there would be 'have you seen how well the technology works?'. “It wouldn’t have been convincing,” she noted.

Likewise, Miller praised Anya Taylor-Joy's talent for the role of Imperator Furiosa and highlighted her determination, as well as her training in ballet, a case similar to that of Charlize Theron, who played the role in 'Mad Max: Fury. in the path'.

What is the cast of 'Furiosa'?

Anya Taylor-Joy as Imperator Furiosa

Chris Hemsworth as Dementus

Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus

Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic

Tom Burke

Daniel Webber as War Boy

Quaden Bayles

Lachy Hulme.

Watch HERE the first trailer for 'Furiosa'

