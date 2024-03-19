Mercedes-AMG introduces the version entry-level AMG GT43 of the new one AMG GT Coupeequipped with an a four cylinders relatively light on the front axle and rear-wheel drive. Instead of the classic V8, there is a smaller engine 4 cylinders mild hybridwhich delivers 421 HP and 500 Nm of torquecombined with a gearbox 9-speed AMG Speedshift MCT. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 280 km/h.

Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-cylinder engine

The Mercedes-AMG GT43, now with rear-wheel drive instead of all-wheel drive, is equipped with the same engine as the Class A 45: a 4-cylinder 2.0 turbo mild hybrid from 421 HP and 500 Nmwith an electric boost system on the turbocharger derived from the Formula 1.

Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupé

This engine exceeds the power of the unit mounted on the SL43which delivers 381 HP. The transmission is a named nine-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission AMG Speedshift 9Gwith three specific programs and function Race Start to maximize acceleration.

Engine compartment 4-cylinder 2.0 turbo mild hybrid with 421 HP and 500 Nm

Despite being slower than the V8 versions, the GT43 still achieves i 100 km/h from standstill in 4.6 seconds and a maximum speed of 280 km/h, with an average consumption of 10.3 l/100 km And 235 g/km of CO2. AMG Dynamic Select offers up to six selectable driving modes: Smooth, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual And RACE.

Mercedes-AMG GT 43 what changes

The dimensions of the Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupé are similar to the more powerful versions: length of 4.73 metres, width of 1.93 meters (five centimeters less) and height of 1.35 metres. Outside it stands out with the new front apron with large vents and active aerodynamics.

The front and rear fenders tighter and the narrow track emphasize its elegant character. The rear view features a modified apron and double round exhaust tips. As standard, it fits 19″ light alloy wheelswith additional options from 19″ or 20″ and 21″ forged wheels.

The interior of the AMG GT 43 Coupé

In the interior we find AMG sports seats in nappa leather, electrically adjustable, customizable with upholstery in three different colours, and a dashboard with digital instrumentation and 11.9″ central monitor with dedicated graphics.

