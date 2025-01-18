Turull assures that the PSOE accepts the meeting in Switzerland demanded by Puigdemont and that they are looking for a date

The general secretary of Junts, Jordi Turull, stated this Saturday that the PSOE has accepted the urgent meeting in Switzerland, with the presence of the international mediator, which former president Carles Puigdemont demanded this Friday to negotiate any new legislative project of the Government.

In an address to the media from the Extra Virgin Olive Fair of Catalonia, Turull has indicated that they are already “matching agendas” with both the PSOE and the international mediators so that the meeting can be held soon, reports the Agència Catalana de Notícies (ACN).

The meeting in Switzerland with the presence of the international mediator will close in the coming days and will not take long to take place, as elDiario.es has explained. At the Junts meeting they will once again demand decisive progress from the PSOE on pending commitments. The main one, the application of the amnesty to Carles Puigdemont and other leaders, is in the hands of Justice and not the Government, although other negotiations are underway.

The most advanced is the delegation of powers in migration management to the Generalitat of Catalonia. Although a month ago the agreement between the Catalan independentists and the Ministry of Migration of Elma Sáiz was about to be finalized, a stumbling block prevented the final agreement: Junts’ demand to include the control of border crossings, a red line for the Executive .

Another of the signed agreements is also pending, that of the incorporation of Catalan as a co-official language used in the European institutions, something that does not depend directly on the Government either. The Foreign Ministry has multiplied the steps taken in recent months to achieve this.

“We are not afraid of labels, nor of what they may tell us,” said Carles Puigdemont’s right-hand man, who has reiterated that the PSOE “has not respected either the letter or the spirit” of the Brussels agreement that led to the investiture of Pedro Sánchez.

According to Turull, the meeting between Junts and the PSOE in Switzerland with the mediator will serve to assess “whether or not it is worth continuing” with parliamentary support for the Government. “We don’t have to continue this way, that’s clear,” he added.

“This way we cannot continue. And if it does not continue, then each one with their democratic convictions will have to make decisions,” Turull stated, while, endorsing Puigdemont’s words this Friday, he maintained that his party does not want to “deceive anyone, nor lengthen according to what agony.”