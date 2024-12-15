Hollywood was still in the middle of the earthquake Barbenheimer when the interest of Mattel and Warner Bros. for a sequel to Barbie. But the director Greta Gerwig She preferred to be cautious, and reply to whether there would be a second part with that first there would have to be an idea that convinced her. To her and her partner Noah Baumbachwith whom he co-wrote the script for the biggest cultural sensation of 2023, winning 1.4 billion dollars and later getting the Oscar for Best Original Song.

It was not because I’m Just Ken but for What Was I Made For? of Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connellbut it was thanks to I’m Just Ken that we also had the great moment of the Oscar gala in which Ryan Gosling He started singing. For reasons like these Barbie He had no choice but to lead subsequent conversations within Mattel, regarding the development of upcoming films based on their toys while, as it could not be otherwise, they continued to insist on the possibility of a Barbie 2. Remembering the attitude of Todd Phillips once joker swept the box office back in 2019, Gerwig stuck to her guns.

But, also remembering Phillips, this closure has not lasted long. According to Hollywood Reporter exclusively, Gerwig and Baumbach have already come up with an idea for barbie 2and they have presented it to Warner to start working on it. The leak refers to “very early phases” in the development of the project, and in fact it has already been denied by both Gerwig and Baumbach’s representative and a Warner spokesperson who says that “the information of THR It is inaccurate”. It is no secret, however, that the studio is dying to have a second part of Barbieand it seems obvious that there is something.

Like Phillips with Joker: Folie à deuxit seems that there will be great efforts on the part of the executives to continue the phenomenon although we hope that at barbie 2 things are going better than joker 2 (possibly the biggest failure of 2024). Of course, there’s no news yet that Gosling will return as Ken or Margot Robbie like Barbie, although it would be logical especially because Robbie was the great promoter of the project, through her label Lucky Chap.

The great impediment for barbie 2 take shape right now is the agenda of Gerwig and Baumbach, who were supposed to write together again. Baumbach is immersed in the filming of an adult drama for Netflixuntitled but with a spectacular cast: in addition to Gerwig herself (who has already acted in her previous films such as background noise and Frances Ha), we find George Clooney, Laura Dern, Adam Sandler and Emily Mortimerwho is also co-writer of the film.

For Gerwig’s part, she plans to start filming her movie one of these days. The Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix. Neither Baumbach nor she have wanted to speak publicly about this potential sequel to Barbieand Gerwig in particular doesn’t want to jinx anything. “Whenever I have shared ideas too soon, I have realized that they are bad and that the film is not going to be good,” he said recently.

“I don’t like to talk about things too soon, or present them, or show treatments too soon, because it gives me the feeling that, somehow, it’s going to spoil the movie.”

