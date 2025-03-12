Almost 10 years ago Bizum reached our lives to solve the problem of payments between friends, either to pay an account of a dinner, to settle accounts of the rental of the paddle track or to set out any debt in a quick and simple way.

And with just a phone number you can send up to 1,000 euros instantly to that person, provided that it is registered in Bizum. Nevertheless, Despite the simplicity and comfort of this system to send money, everyone has suffered on more than one occasion, That detestable moment in which your friend does not make the payment, Although in less than a minute I could have done it.

“Then I do it” is usually the most typical answer, but then it ends up ever, Or in the event that I insist a lot, something that nobody likes, hopefully it ends up arriving. Therefore, from The Wall Street Journal, they have developed a guide with the aspects to be taken into account for “digital” debts with friends, they talk about Venmo, which is basically the American version of Bizum.

So we can apply the advice to be followed to deal with this problem, and it is that If someone has a debt with you, or pays it for you, or more than 60% forget it.

Guide to end delinquent friends by Bizum

There are several aspects to be taken into account and for example, one of the largest problems is when making accounts. Many times there is a brave one to do the waiter favor, pay the whole account and the rest must make a bizum, before when there was only metallic money, there was always someone who lost some cents of difference, but today The app allows you to put the exact figure.

Therefore, when the debt is 12.35 euros, the payment must be of that exact figure, no more, or less and you must be clear with it. In the same way that if you really want everyone to be firm and “force” them to pay you at that time, We have the mobile in hand, and make a bizum is done in less than a minute, so No one has an excuse not to do it at the time.

You have to be direct, and say that you make the payment at that moment, and if for whatever you do not do it, The app offers an option called Request Bizum, that allows you to ask the person who owes you money claim the exact payment, and it only has to approve itfor what they take even less.

Nobody likes to become the fragrant of the Frac, but if they owe you money they should pay you, and you should not feel shame, since the person who has the debt is the other.