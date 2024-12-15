The average price of electricity in the wholesale market will drop this Sunday by 20.07%standing at 102.99 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) compared to 128.85 euros this Saturday, according to the latest data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE) collected by Servimedia.

This Sunday’s 102.99 euros per MWh represents an increase of 364% compared to the 22.19 euros on the same day last week, that is, more than triple. On the contrary, the cost will be 17.31% lower than the same day last month, when it rose to 124.55 euros.

What time is cheapest?

The cheapest slot will be given between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.with 70.47 euros per MWh

What time is most expensive?

The most expensive time and, consequently, the least advisable for electricity consumption in homes It will be registered between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., with 138.84 euros.