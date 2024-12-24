Barbara Rey She was once again the star of Telecinco last night. Thus, the ‘vedette’ faced the third special of ‘her truth’ in ‘De Viernes’ and had to face the continuous questions that were asked of her from the team of collaborators. Ángela Portero, Álvaro García-Pelayo or Alessandro Lecquio were the tertullians who were harshest with the artist who had a brutal attack against the collaborator of ‘Vamos a ver’ that forced Santi Acosta, host of the program, to take immediate measures in response to the serious accusation that he leveled against Lecquio and that It put the Mediaset chain in a delicate position.

Since the start of ‘De Viernes’, Barbara Rey She was reprimanded by Santi Acosta who called her out for ‘going after the neck’ of Álvaro García-Pelayo. Thus, the presenter of the Telecinco program warned the ‘star’ not to go into personal matters about the talk shows. However, the ‘star’ ignored Acosta’s ‘wake up’ and when she had the opportunity she went for Alessandro Lecquio.

A situation that arose when the ‘De Viernes’ collaborator questioned Barbara Rey for blackmailing the King Emeritus and whether this was illegitimate behavior. “I consider the mistreatment that many other women have suffered much worse,” the ‘vedette’ told the nobleman with some irony, while inviting the audience to search on Google for “the letters of shame of Alessandro Lecquio».

[Se desvela la reacción de Raphael tras confirmarse el peor de los presagios: «Está tranquilo, pero…»]









Santi Acosta gave the first ‘touch’ to Barbara Reybut this one skipped the bullfighter. «You yourself have admitted that you have hit women! The videos are there! From here, I call for everyone to see it,” the ‘vedette’ blurted out in front of the cameras, while Alessandro Lecquio He defended himself by going on the attack. «What is being said about your husband has nothing to do with me. I have never been denounced, tried, or convicted of any crime! “Here the only person who has been convicted of a crime is you,” replied the ‘De Viernes’ talk show host, who infuriated the guest of the Telecinco program who once again encouraged the public to turn the letters into “‘trending topic’.” of the shame of Alessandro Lequio where he admits that he hits women. «So that everyone can see that he loves to hit women and recognizes it! What I don’t know is how there is still any television that hires this man,” exclaimed Bárbara Rey, who was not shy about launching the serious accusation in front of the cameras.

So, Santi Acosta, seeing that the debate was getting out of hand, had to act immediately by asking to paralyze ‘Friday’. “Will you turn down the microphone, please,” requested the presenter who left the Barbara Rey of stone at the determination that was made with her.