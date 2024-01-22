2024 is already with us, and Argentine soccer clubs want to hurry to incorporate reinforcements for the start of the season, while they carry out the preseason. The competition to try to put together the best possible team is tight, and that is why the leaders and coaches do not rest.
Club Atlético Boca Juniors, which will undoubtedly be one of the great entertainers of the First Division, in the Argentine Professional League Cup and in the Copa Sudamericana, has just announced its second reinforcement: after the arrival of Cristian Lema, today made official Kevin Zenonleft-handed offensive midfielder who arrives from Unión de Santa Fe.
The operation was closed for a sum close to 3.5 million dollars for 80% of the passalong with percentages of other footballers involved in the negotiation: 25% of the economic rights of the player Mauro Luna Diale (Unión will have 75% of the token), and a loan for one year free of charge and without a purchase option for the midfielder Simón Rivero, as reported by the “Tatengue” club.
In this way, the new coach Diego Martínez already has a potential replacement on his team for Valentine Boatwho was transferred to Brighton in England for 10 million dollars.
“Today I have to say goodbye to the club that formed me and raised me, the club that gave me everything”Zenón wrote on his social networks to say goodbye to the people of Unión.
“Always grateful for everything they gave me, It is difficult to say goodbye after 6 years in this club where I spent countless moments, good and bad, but above all, learning. Simply tell them thank you for everything, and that from this side they will have one more fan following and always supporting them, we will see you when you return, dear tate,” the player concluded on his Instagram account. How will he do?
