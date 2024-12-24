Two missing and 14 crew members transferred to Spain after an “explosion in the engine room” of a Russian ship

Two people are missing after the sinking of the Russian merchant ship ‘Ursa Major’ in international waters of the Mediterranean Sea, reports the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The other 14 crew members of the ‘Ursa Major’ have been rescued and transferred to the Spanish port of Cartagena, stated in a statement released by the Crisis Management Center of that ministry.

As reported by the Reuters agency, ship tracking data shows that the vessel departed the Russian port of Saint Petersburg on December 11 and was last seen sending a signal at 22:04 GMT on Monday between Algeria and Spain.

The sinking of the merchant ship, which according to Russian media was carrying two port cranes and parts for the construction of icebreakers, occurred after an explosion in the engine room, according to Russian authorities.

The ‘Ursa Major’, 142 meters long and 23 meters wide, was operated by a subsidiary of the company ‘Oboronlogistika’, designated by the Russian Government as the sole service provider of the Russian Ministry of Defense for the transport of cargo to Crimea, the Arctic and the far east of the country.