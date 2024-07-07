At least Three people on board a van They died after a spectacular accident against a tree in Southern Ring Road of Guadalajara, in front of the ITESO.

The events occurred on Sunday morning, where they reported the spectacular crash from a company van “Mergers” of gourmet banquets against a tree.

The truck ended up hit against the tree almost entirely on the median strip in Southern Ring Road from the municipality of Tlaquepaque, in front of the Jesuit university.

Paramedics of the Red Cross They arrived at the accident site in the Avenue on the way to ITESO where they determined that two men and a woman were already dead.

The truck had a trailer, which ended up completely destroyed as well as the front of the vehicle, where it transpired that the Three people died crushed .

Authorities arrived at the scene to begin the work to remove the vehicleas well as transferring the bodies of the victims to the facilities of the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences (IJCF).

At the time of this edition, it was established that the Traffic is closed in two laneswith only one open, so it is recommended to take alternative routes.