His Highness said in a tweet on the “X” platform: Today I met Peter Herwick, CEO of Schneider Electric, the world leader in the field of digital transformation for energy management and automation, and we discussed ways to enhance cooperation with it. We also reviewed the expansion and growth opportunities that Dubai provides to its partners through a supportive business environment. It suits the aspirations of major international companies. He added: Our keenness to strengthen cooperation with companies that support sustainable development trends is an integral part of the goals of the UAE Climate Neutrality Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, through which we achieve leadership in a sustainable economy that preserves the future of our coming generations.