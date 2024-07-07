AksysGames announced the arrival in the West of Utakata no Uchroniaotome visual novel developed by LicoBiTsThe title will be available in the West during 2025 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. At the moment the software house has not revealed a specific date, nor whether it will be available only digitally or also in a physical edition.

While we wait to find out more, we leave you with the announcement trailer. Enjoy!

Utakata no Uchronia – Trailer

Source: AksysGames Street Gematsu