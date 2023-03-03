Banner hung outside the university to remember Diana Biondi: the words of a student on what happened

Yesterday, Thursday 2 March, some kids who attend the same university as Diana Biondi, they hung a banner to remember the girl. In the meantime, the family is closed in silence and pain, given the heartbreaking loss suffered.

The girl who attended the literature course at the Federico II University of Naples on the day of February 27th has left her home a Vesuvian sum.

She told her parents that she would go to resume her thesis. However, the investigation revealed that she is not Diana never arrived at the officebut since then all traces of him have been lost.

In the last message she sent to her dad, she wrote that she couldn’t at that moment speak. The man, seeing that he has been trying to contact her all day, quickly became alarmed. So after waiting a few hours, he decided to submit one complaint.

The agents immediately started all the searches of the case. Family members also posted several appeals on social media. But it was only on March 1 that the sad epilogue arrived. The 27-year-old’s body was found under a cliff and there was nothing left for her to do.

The banner for Diana Biondi

On Thursday 2 February, at Giusso Palace some students hung one banner. In which it was written: “Your university destroys us. We’re sorry, Diana.”

Diana had told everyone and even her family that she should graduate soon. However, a checkup at the university revealed that she actually still lacked theLatin exam. Maybe not to displease the family, she never told the truth. A student of the Collective explained:

Diana is one of many, too many, young people who have taken their own lives in recent years because they could not bear the pressure of an increasingly meritocratic and competitive university model.