We receive and publish the letter from Alessandro Spaziani, secretary of a Pd club.

Several months have passed since that September 29 (immediately after the electoral defeat) in which I sent to TPI a letter as secretary of a small club of the Democratic Party. In that letter there was all the suffering of a community, which despite the commitment and sacrifices, was no longer able to have the smile and the strength to bring their requests among people. He wrote that in reality there was a great desire for the left in society and to be able to have the tools to fight head-on. He wrote that the congress should have been open to everyone’s contribution and that political confrontation outside the party was a challenge that had to be launched without fear.

We faced that congress, and we won that challenge. On primary day, for the first time since I’ve been club secretary, I’ve seen people come to vote with a smile. Lots of faces that until then I had never seen. In a historic moment in which abstention has reached very high rates, the large participation of voters and female voters – more than a million – who went to the sections and gazebos to vote demonstrates that the desire to build together a great new The Democratic Party exists and has not died out.

In these party elections, it was not the individuals who triumphed, but the collective projects: the only great engine of change. In those days, together with my companions and companions, I found a smile again. This is why we will strive to make the Democratic Party the home of everyone, offering everyone the opportunity to participate and feel part of a common project. We will commit ourselves with all our strength to carry on these challenges, with the belief that a better future can only be built through teamwork.

Alexander Spaziani