Banks | There are disturbances in OP’s payments – the problem also applies to salaries, pensions and benefits

Part OP’s outgoing and incoming payments are late on Thursday. The OP group tells about it on Twitter.

The disturbance concerns both payments to customers of cooperative banks and payments from OP to customers of other banks. Payments also include salaries, pensions and benefits.

The OP says that he will try to forward the payments as soon as possible. It promises to share more information as soon as it receives it.