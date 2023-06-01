Arcane continues to be an important inspiration, with this excellent Caitlyn cosplay from roga_na_nogeseems to be halfway between the Netflix animated series and the Riot Games game to which it is dedicated, League of Legends.

In fact, the Caitlyn staged by the model reproduces the appearance of the character seen in the Netflix series in a rather faithful way, but the costume is instead very close to some artworks that emerged for the videogame version, thus acting as an intermediate point between the two versions of the character .

The series takes up Caitlyn’s general traits and reworks them in a particular way, bringing out a complex and multifaceted character, very fascinating and characterized by a particular relationship with Vi, as emerges throughout the series. Her strong and determined personality also clearly appears in xenon_ne’s photo, although some elements of her face and costume refer to the official artwork of the game.

Caitlyn, lo “Sheriff of Piltover”, is the best law enforcement officer in the city, specializing in the use of long-range precision weapons. In addition to being an excellent marksman with her hextech rifle, she is also a great detective due to her superior intellect.

If you are looking for other cosplays, we refer you to some of the most recent ones published on these pages, such as the cosplay of Marion in a swimsuit from Elia.fery from Dragon Ball, the cosplay of Futaba from Carry.key from Persona 5, that of Black Widow by pamdroid18, Ino Yamanaka’s cosplay from AlienOrihara from Naruto Shippuden, Camie’s cosplay from Shirogane-sama from My Hero Academia, Tsunade’s cosplay from capeOfwonders from Naruto, Lucy and Rebecca from Xenon_ne and Loli_Samurai from Cyberpunk Edgerunner and Chi-Chi cosplay from Nadyasonika from Dragon Ball.