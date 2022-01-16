Faisal Al Naqbi (Kalba)

Bani Yas qualified for the semi-finals of the President’s Cup to meet Al Wahda, after beating Ittihad Kalba with two goals, scored by Sasha Ivkovic and Nicholas Jimenez, and repeating his victory on the same stadium in the last round of the “ADNOC Professional League”, which ended in the interest of “Heavenly” 1- 3.

The rise of the “heavenly” deserved, and is the third in a row, during the last three seasons for Baniyas, who booked his seat in the “gold square” this season, in the second half by scoring two goals, and Baniyas previously won the championship title in the 1991-1992 season.

The two teams did not appear at the expected level in the first half, as chances were scarce and the performance was limited to the midfield, and the picture changed in the second half, especially the “heavenly”, and defender Sasha Ivkovic managed to score the advance goal for Bani Yas in the 58th minute, after a wonderful header, that dwelt in the nets of goalkeeper Jamal. Abdullah, and Nicholas Jimenez added the second goal, in the 68th minute.