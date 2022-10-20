Call of Duty and Banda MS —by Sergio Lizárraga— collaborated to create a special single for the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. You can now watch 141 —the music video— on the official YouTube channels.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be available globally this October 28, the song that commemorates the event is a Mexican corrido. If you are a fan of Call of Duty and Banda MS consider yourself lucky.

The single is titled 141 and is inspired by the legendary Fuerza Operativa 141 —Task Force 141— and Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces. The most exciting thing is that it ties directly into the narrative of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

“With a portion of the campaign set in Mexico, we knew we had a unique opportunity in Mexico and the Hispanic market with Modern Warfare II”Said Rodrigo Pérez —Senior Brand Manager Latin America for Call of Duty—.

“It’s been exciting to create something special for Call of Duty and Banda MS fans that we’ve never done before,” he added.

141, the single created for Modern Warfare II in collaboration with Banda MS

For his part, Stephen Miller, Director of Audio at Infinity Ward mentioned,

“We feel extremely honored to collaborate with Banda MS, one of the most important Mexican bands today.”

Regarding the theme of the song, he emphasized the essence that was sought to be reflected,

“Song 141 expands on the very essence of Task Force 141, touching on the narrative of Modern Warfare II. The Corrido will be integrated into Modern Warfare II, with various versions to be found throughout different parts of the game.”

Source: Activision Blizzard

For his part, Sergio Lizárraga —founder of Banda MS— reiterated his excitement for the project,

“We are delighted to collaborate with Call of Duty. We are very proud to be able to contribute to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II with something as embedded in Mexican culture as a corrido. We can’t wait for everyone to hear our song.”

The 141 music video with a dark setting is inspired by the universe of Modern Warfare and features an appearance by the members of Banda MS. You can now watch it through the official YouTube channels of Banda MS and Call of Duty. You will even find the song on streaming platforms like Spotify.

We recommend: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – The same fun with a modern new look

How much Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II?

You can get it in presale from 1750 MXN. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II It will be out on October 28, 2022.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.