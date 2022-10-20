Iran and the United States may come to a final agreement on a nuclear deal after the American elections – approximately in the second half of November. If this happens, it will be possible to restore agreements very quickly, since only technical issues need to be resolved. Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to International Organizations in Vienna, told Izvestia about this on October 21, stressing that now the ball is on the side of the Americans.

“This is connected, as I understand it, with the upcoming midterm elections to the US Congress. The administration of the States on the eve of the elections decided to suspend the process. At the same time, there is no reason to say that it ended negatively. At least as long as we assume that the negotiations will be completed after the elections. Most likely, it will be the second half of November,” the permanent representative specified.

In this case, the diplomat added, it is realistic to complete the agreement on the package document and make decisions on the restoration of the JCPOA, “in a very short time, because there are literally a few controversial issues left, and a decision on each of them is visible if there is political will.”

“In short, the completion of the negotiations, whether successful or unsuccessful, at this stage depends almost entirely on the United States and on their readiness to negotiate, to seek an acceptable compromise,” Ulyanov concluded.

The latest round of negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) ended in Vienna on 8 August. As transmits Associated Press words of the EU High Diplomat Josep Borrell, the parties agreed on the final text and prepared for consultations with their capitals. On October 5, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that restoring the agreement “is not our goal now.”

