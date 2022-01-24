Martina Navratilova has strongly criticized the organization of the Australian Open for banning statements of support for Peng Shuai. “This is just pathetic,” said the eighteen-time grand slam winner. “The WTA is very much alone in this matter. The Australian tennis association capitulates to the Chinese dictatorship at their own grand slam, I think that is really weak.”
#Ban #supporting #Peng #Shuai #wrong #Martina #Navratilova #Australian #Open #cowardly
Two dashes. Full of disbelief I pushed another self-test in the nose
It was in October 2011 when I woke up one morning and such a hunch had. Less than two minutes...
Leave a Reply