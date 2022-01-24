Operation worth 60 million euros. Eataly will still be rented in the space for twenty-one years

The historic Milanese theater changes hands: the Coima from Manfredi Catella bought the walls of Eataly in piazza 25 Aprile for sixty million euros through its Core Fund I. The grocery chain will still be leased in the space for twenty-one years. This is revealed by the economic supplement of the Corriere della Sera.

“The acquisition of the property and the signing of the multi-year lease agreement, writes the via Solferino newspaper, allows Coima to expand the network of high street retail of the neighborhood of New door, from piazza Lina Bo Bardi to piazza XXV Aprile through piazza Gae Aulenti, where already today there are about 50 brands spread over 20 thousand square meters, an area that is expected to exceed one hundred stores in the next three years, with a total area of ​​about 30 thousand square meters “.

“The pandemic, theacceleration of ecommerce it pushed us to play an active role as promoter and collaborator of the shops in these areas to animate the so-called “ground floor”, said Catella. But not only. “Are who have also become promoters on ESG issues. We require and verify that retail and renters comply with our protocol, at the cost of selecting them. With the intention of supporting the little ones in their green transition. The Eataly shop is fully part of this project, with attention to supply chains, organic and quality products, all made in Italy “, he specified Catella.

“There retail community from New door will be coordinated and promoted through a digital system for offering services and multi-channel information, and activated through a program of animation of public and private outdoor spaces also in synergy with the Library of the Trees Milan, which already in 2021 through Riccardo Catella Foundation has promoted over 200 cultural events offered free to citizens. Also for this reason this year we will launch an app that will put the whole neighborhood on the network “, he concluded the businessman.

The Eataly space in the palace of piazza 25 Aprile it was inaugurated in 2014. On that day, in addition to the city authorities, they were present Carlo Petrini by Slowfood, the critic Vittorio Sgarbi and, of course, the patron of Eataly Oscar Farinetti and the former owner of the space, Gianmario Longoni. In addition to the supermarket and restaurants, the idea was to “preserve” an exhibition space with a stage.