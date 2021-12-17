It was 2001 when Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance arrived as a console exclusive, releasing on PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube and even Game Boy Advance. In recent years we are used to announcements or at least a minimum of communication per release, indeed, it would be the practice, but in this case all this is not valid.

In fact Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance arrives “like this, de bang, nonsense” suddenly on Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store, thus covering the big gap of its absence on PC, twenty years later. This porting will bring the title to a certain threshold of modernity, with 1080p at 60fps, but also as a price: Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance is in fact available for 29.99 euros.

It may seem excessive, and indeed it is, but as announced yesterday, Epic Games Store offers a discount coupon of 10 euros, applicable on any title with a cost of 14.99 euros. If you just can’t live without it, this could be a way to save.