Christmas is fast approaching. It is time to give, share and hang out with all your loved ones while enjoying a well deserved dinner. But it is also the time to rekindle old rivalries over the heat of the glasses and fight to know who will get the precious lands of the grandmother in Tequisquiapan.

Is your uncle the thug? Your cousin who sells Ray-Bans in The mercy? You who have always worried about what granny needs? There is only one way to find out. That is why today we bring you this Top 5 of games to fight for grandmother’s lands this Christmas. All in order to make the transition as less violent as possible.

5.- Mario Party, something to party to keep the grounds

Anyone who knows the name of Mario Party knows its potential to destroy friendships. And if your family is already broken enough to fight terrains, then it is a good option. You will not have to worry about teaching your family to play, as it is quite simple to understand. Even the grandmother herself could enter the defense of her title.

What’s more, Mario Party it has a wow factor that can give everyone an equal chance of winning. You will have to give everything if you want to be the champion this Christmas. You are only in this position because it could take a long time to determine a winner. However, it works as a very viable tool to finish breaking those family ties that still persist.

4.- Mario Kart

Another famous game for friendly and even love breakups. Like Mario Party, Mario Kart It is very easy to learn, although a bit difficult to master. You could use it as a clever plan. Fast races and the use of various objects to attack your rivals turn each competition into a frantic fight for victory.

It also features the infamous balloons mode which might work more for the purpose of keeping the grounds. Not to mention that you can go against someone specific. Whether in a race or striking out all you can, Mario Kart It is a very good option to unleash all the grudges that you have held over these years.

3.- Among Us, destroy the family from within to keep the land

This title that became so famous in 2020 will finally allow you to apply everything you learned while vibrating your whole family behind their back. While the rest of your relatives are busy trying to fix the damage to a ship, you can eliminate one by one with total stealth until you take over the land.

As if that were not enough, you can put them against each other, sowing the seeds of uncertainty in the meetings to determine who the impostor is. Best of all, they would only need a cell phone to download the game and join a game full of suspicion and intrigue. It was Martita or was it Clarita?

2.- Mortal Kombat 11

Now the hardcore is coming. You may want to keep your younger cousins ​​out of this game, plus they are too young to enjoy Grandma’s grounds. We know that Mortal Kombat 11 yes it is more complicated to catch the wave. That is why it automatically disqualifies several and you will not have as much competition.

Another factor for our choice is because it can be quite cathartic. Now you can take revenge on all the ‘And the nephew girlfriend?‘with a fatality. Don’t do anything to your family in real life, huh? Also, it could work as a grand finale. You against your cousin, hand in hand, one versus one. It could get pretty epic and you could feel fulfilled when you win the grounds

1.- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the last and massive battle for the terrain

The game that we consider the best to fight for the grounds of the grandmother is nothing more and nothing less than Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Again we find a title that anyone can get. But the main reason for its position is its ability to allow up to 8 players at the same time. This way you will eliminate more competitors in less time.

Along with this, it has characters from all over video game history, which even your uncle or cousin can recognize. This will allow them to have a good time with their favorite before snatching the deeds of the land. It also has several options regarding the rules, so you could decide how you would like to crown yourself as the new king of Tequisquiapan.

So you’ve already got five games in your sights if you want to take the more peaceful route to Grandma’s grounds. Now it will only depend on you to get them and train to become the great champion of the next Christmas dinner and take away those precious square meters.

For more video game content, we recommend: