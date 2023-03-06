Who bought Baldur’s Gate 3 in Early Access on Steam, you will receive the edition for free Digital Deluxe Edition. The announcement was made by Larian during the review of the system requirements and it went a bit quietly, so it’s worth highlighting it because it could be of interest to many and, perhaps, push someone to buy the game in advance to save some money.
The upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition will be available from launch day, as reiterated by Larian in a official post on Steam and on Twitter: “If you already own Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC, or purchase it in Early Access before launch, you will receive a free upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition on launch day.”
L’Digital Deluxe edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 will offer the following extras:
- Bardic Song Pack – Wow your audience with an exclusive set of new songs
- Exclusive Dice Theme – Play games in style
- Paintings from Rivellon – Discover a new collection of paintings scattered across the Realms
- Adventurer’s Bag – Receive a collection of field supplies and potions that will serve you well on your adventure
- Digital OST – Enjoy the music of Baldur’s Gate 3 by composer Borisslav Slavov
- Digital Artbook – Explore the art and design of Baldur’s Gate 3 in this digital artbook by Larian
- Digital Character Sheets – A set of four-page D&D character sheets for each Baldur’s Gate 3 origin character
Also there will be a pack of content from Divinity: Original Sin (another series by Larian):
- Shapeshifting Mask – Headgear that allows you to change race and appearance at any time, inspired by Fane from Divinity: Original Sin II
- Cape of the Red Prince – Cape inspired by the Red Prince from Divinity: Original Sin II
- Merryweather Lute – Musical instrument inspired by Lohse from Divinity: Original Sin II
- Outlaw Princess Needle – Sebille inspired dagger from Divinity: Original Sin II
- Sea Beast Bicorn – Beast inspired headdress from Divinity: Original Sin II
