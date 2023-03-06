Who bought Baldur’s Gate 3 in Early Access on Steam, you will receive the edition for free Digital Deluxe Edition. The announcement was made by Larian during the review of the system requirements and it went a bit quietly, so it’s worth highlighting it because it could be of interest to many and, perhaps, push someone to buy the game in advance to save some money.

The upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition will be available from launch day, as reiterated by Larian in a official post on Steam and on Twitter: “If you already own Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC, or purchase it in Early Access before launch, you will receive a free upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition on launch day.”

L’Digital Deluxe edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 will offer the following extras:

Bardic Song Pack – Wow your audience with an exclusive set of new songs

Exclusive Dice Theme – Play games in style

Paintings from Rivellon – Discover a new collection of paintings scattered across the Realms

Adventurer’s Bag – Receive a collection of field supplies and potions that will serve you well on your adventure

Digital OST – Enjoy the music of Baldur’s Gate 3 by composer Borisslav Slavov

Digital Artbook – Explore the art and design of Baldur’s Gate 3 in this digital artbook by Larian

Digital Character Sheets – A set of four-page D&D character sheets for each Baldur’s Gate 3 origin character

Also there will be a pack of content from Divinity: Original Sin (another series by Larian):