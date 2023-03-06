The Bahrain desert hosted the first stop of the highest category of motorsport, Formula 1, and the Red Bull team showed that it will be the team to beat this season by taking the first places on the podium at the Sakhir circuit. On the day, the two-time champion of the category, Fernando Alonso, scored the first points with the Aston Martin team, his first podium being his since 2021.

The high expectation surrounding the 2023 Formula 1 season dissipated in the opening laps of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Red Bull, the winning team of the 2022 season, showed its superiority and dominated the first race from start to finish.

Max Verstappen, the 25-year-old driver, who is aiming for a third consecutive title, crossed the finish line ahead of his teammate Sergio Pérez. Thus, he consolidated the victory number 36 in his career and the first in Bahrain.

“I think we all have the feeling that Red Bull is the most dominant team and that unfortunately a scenario may be very similar to what we saw in the second part of last year’s season,” said Valentina Peña, a journalist for W Radio Colombia, in conversation with France 24.

The journalist made reference to the moment in which “Red Bull swept Verstappen and Sergio Pérez won the occasional opportunity, such as in Singapore.”

He added: “But let’s remember that Red Bull has limited hours in the wind tunnel due to having exceeded the budget limit and this could be an obstacle in the development of the car, allowing that later, perhaps after the summer break, some team approach Red Bull”.

On the other hand, Fernando Alonso, aboard his AMR23 from the Aston Martin team, closed the podium. The result is the culmination of a great weekend, where the Asturian seconded Pérez in one of the practices, but it also marks the beginning of a great project for the British team within its future in the highest category.

“If we compare last year’s Aston Martin, which was fighting to be seventh in the championship, with this team, which got a podium, an improvement is evident. Rumors have been heard since December that there is an improvement in Aston Martin and that the team could be fighting with Mercedes and Ferrari for being that team behind Red Bull, “concluded Peña.

with EFE