This is not something to be taken for granted, since working on two RPG projects at the same time is not easy. You might think that Larian Studios would want to aim for smaller titles, to take fewer risks. However, it seems that this is not the case.

Now that Larian Studios has finished work on Baldur’s Gate 3 and has moved on to two other role-playing games . We know practically nothing about them, but there is one detail that has been confirmed by the team: they will be large games.

Statements from Larian Studios CEO

“The production team is built to make big games,” CEO Swen Vincke told PC Gamer. “We were built to make big, ambitious RPGs and try new things.” Vincke and Larian they already know what they want to do. “We actually know what we want from our game systems, how to evolve them, how to do new things… and they’re all big.”

We also shouldn’t assume that the team will refocus entirely on fantasy. “Yes, of course,” Vincke says when asked if he would be interested in leaving fantasy for another genre, such as science fiction. “There are so many things I would like to do. There are so few things that can be done.”

It is worth noting that Larian Studios has grown a lot in the last few years. While more developers doesn’t always equate to faster production or the ability to create higher-quality games, more resources certainly helps. The developer is now nearly 500 people strong, and after the success of Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s not exactly short on cash.

We also know that Baldur’s Gate 4 was actually already in development and playable, but Larian Studios preferred not to proceed.