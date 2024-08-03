Much has been said about life on other planets, and the research currently being carried out on some planets is increasingly showing us more evidence of this. This is how NASA has found a mysterious stone in Mars with signs of life.

Recently, NASA’s Perseverance rover discovered a rock in the bed of the ancient Neretva Vallis river, where signs of microbial life have been foundScientists have named this rock ‘Cheyava Falls’, where chemical characteristics and structures have been found that could be indicative of ancient life on this planet.

‘Cheyava Falls’ was discovered on July 21, 2024, and displays distinctive colored patches and organic compounds that suggest the possible existence of microbes in the distant past. This is not the first time something like this has happened.since the Perseverance rover has found other evidence that points to the possibility of life on Mars, such as veins of calcium sulfate and organic compounds in the rock.

For now, The investigation into ‘Cheyava Falls’ is still ongoing, and it will not be until many years later that NASA will be able to find an answer to this mystery.. On a related note, Mars and Venus would not be the closest planets to Earth. Likewise, the Earth’s core moves slower.

Author’s Note:

Given the speed at which these discoveries are taking place, it is very likely that in the future we will have a clear idea about life on other planets. Although this may be limited to just microorganisms, it will be a very important advance for science.

Via: POT