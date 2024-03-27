This summer the largest national team tournament in Europe will be held: Euro 2024. A total of 24 teams will meet in Germany to see which is the best European team of the moment and will succeed Italy in the list of champions.
Next, let's see the calendar with the matches, dates and times (CET) of Euro 2024.
More news about Euro 2024
06/14/2024
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
Game
|
TO
|
21:00
|
Germany vs Scotland
06/15/2024
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
Game
|
TO
|
15:00
|
Hungary vs Switzerland
|
b
|
18:00
|
Spain vs Croatia
|
b
|
21:00
|
Italy vs Albania
06/16/2024
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
Game
|
d
|
15:00
|
Poland vs Netherlands
|
c
|
18:00
|
Slovenia vs Denmark
|
c
|
21:00
|
Serbia vs England
06/17/2024
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
Game
|
AND
|
15:00
|
Romania vs Ukraine
|
AND
|
18:00
|
Belgium vs Slovakia
|
d
|
21:00
|
Austria vs France
06/18/2024
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
Game
|
F
|
18:00
|
Türkiye vs Georgia
|
F
|
21:00
|
Portugal vs Czech Republic
06/19/2024
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
Game
|
b
|
15:00
|
Croatia vs Albania
|
TO
|
18:00
|
Germany vs Hungary
|
TO
|
21:00
|
Scotland vs Switzerland
06/20/2024
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
Game
|
c
|
15:00
|
Slovenia vs Serbia
|
c
|
18:00
|
Denmark vs England
|
b
|
21:00
|
Spain vs Italy
06/21/2024
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
Game
|
AND
|
15:00
|
Slovakia vs Ukraine
|
d
|
18:00
|
Poland vs Austria
|
d
|
21:00
|
Netherlands vs France
06/22/2024
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
Game
|
F
|
15:00
|
Georgia vs Czech Republic
|
F
|
18:00
|
Türkiye vs Portugal
|
AND
|
21:00
|
Belgium vs Romania
06/23/2024
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
Game
|
TO
|
21:00
|
Switzerland vs Germany
|
TO
|
21:00
|
Scotland vs Hungary
06/24/2024
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
Game
|
b
|
21:00
|
Croatia vs Italy
|
b
|
21:00
|
Albania vs Spain
06/25/2024
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
Game
|
c
|
18:00
|
Netherlands vs Austria
|
c
|
18:00
|
France vs Poland
|
d
|
21:00
|
England vs Slovenia
|
d
|
21:00
|
Denmark vs Serbia
06/26/2024
|
Cluster
|
Schedule
|
Game
|
AND
|
18:00
|
Slovakia vs Romania
|
AND
|
18:00
|
Ukraine vs Belgium
|
F
|
21:00
|
Czech Republic vs Türkiye
|
F
|
21:00
|
Georgia vs Portugal
Group A
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
P.J.
|
DG
|
Pts
|
1
|
Germany
|
2
|
Scotland
|
3
|
Hungary
|
4
|
Swiss
B Group
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
P.J.
|
DG
|
Pts
|
1
|
Spain
|
2
|
Croatia
|
3
|
Italy
|
4
|
Albania
Group C
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
P.J.
|
DG
|
Pts
|
1
|
Slovenia
|
2
|
Denmark
|
3
|
Serbia
|
4
|
England
Group D
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
P.J.
|
DG
|
Pts
|
1
|
Poland
|
2
|
Netherlands
|
3
|
Austria
|
4
|
France
Group E
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
P.J.
|
DG
|
Pts
|
1
|
Belgium
|
2
|
Slovakia
|
3
|
Romania
|
4
|
Ukraine
Group F
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
P.J.
|
DG
|
Pts
|
1
|
Türkiye
|
2
|
Georgia
|
3
|
Portugal
|
4
|
Czech Republic
|
Phase
|
Date
|
Group stage
|
June 14 – 26, 2024
|
Round of 16
|
June 29 – July 2, 2024
|
Quarter finals
|
July 5 and 6, 2024
|
Semifinals
|
July 9 and 10, 2024
|
Final
|
July 14, 2024
#Euro #schedule #results #classification #group #stage
Leave a Reply