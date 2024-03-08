CAPCOM has published on the stores of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series And Steam a free tool that allows us to create and archive characters for DRAGON'S DOGMA IIwhose exit is ever closer, March 22 of this year.

You can create the main character — theArisen — as well as his companion, the main pawn (both in appearance and character). You can save a maximum of five characters of each type, i.e 5 Arisen and 5 main pawns. The characters created with this application can, of course, be transferred to the full game.

Let's see below a new trailer released by CAPCOM and new images.

DRAGON'S DOGMA II – Capcom Highlights

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu