On Sunday, December 11, in the municipal seat of Badiraguato, the Tianguis Campesino Sembrando Vida program where people from nearly fifty communities offered a variety of fruits, vegetables and snacks that have been implanted in daily life for centuries.

Says a Germanic adage that we are what we eat. In our geography we not only eat what nature endowed us with, but species brought by Europeans, who in turn imported them from the Middle East such as wheat from Mesopotamia, sugar cane from New Guinea and the India, the citrus of China Y Central Asia, among others. They are the inheritance of surviving millenary civilizations and that coexist with our traditions, based on the consumption of beans, squash, nopales, beans, chili and tomato.

In the Mall, to one side of Badiraguato River, the stands exhibited oranges, apples, tangerines, bananas, papaya, guavas, lemons, limes, grapefruit, avocados, tomatoes; papaya and peach preserves, pumpkin empanadas, tamales, aguas frescas de pinole, pumpkin jam, sugar cane, peanuts, pumpkins, white beans and mayocoba, raw corn and flour tortillas, coricos, coffee beans, pinole, corn, green beans, mezcal, nopales, dehydrated peach and mango, chiltepine peppers, among many others.

East cultural and biotic heritage that enriches the food tradition de la sierra will continue to diversify and it is good that this farmer support program make communities productive and contribute to shaping a healthy gastronomic model.

Nearly 50 of the more than 500 localities and human settlements in the municipality were present, including Ciénega de los Lara, La Presa, Batopito, Los Sitios, Tegoripa, Huixiopa, Surutato, La Lapara, Santa Gertrudis, San Javier, Santa Rita, Las Juntas, San José del Llano, Tameapa, La Pitahayita, San José del Barranco, El Huejote, Potrero de los Medina, El Palmar de los Ríos, San Antonio de la Palma, Otatillos, La Guásima, El Alamo, Potrerillos, El Triguito , and San José de los Hornos in Sinaloa de Leyva.

Hopefully these initiatives will continue with new fairs to learn about the culinary repertoire of the highlands of Sinaloa.

The diet of the inhabitants of this part of the Sierra Madre Occidental is very varied and healthy. Some things we eat there come to mind: corn soup, enchiladas, chilaquiles, beef menudo, pork and chicken pozole, roast beef, machaca meat, barbecue, beef stew, baby zucchini colache, nopales with vegetables and Egg, quelites, corn bread, chicken, beef and venison meatballs, beef stew, pork jerky, beef and venison, casserole, cottage cheese, curd, roast, salty whey, goat cheese, pinole atole, plum champurrado green, peaches, apples and quinces in syrup, pumpkin with piloncillo and papaya preserve, women’s bread, coricos, empanadas, just as a sample.

It is waiting for some institution or researcher to write a book or cookbooks of what is eaten in Badiraguato, or for the municipal presidency to compile recipes for the different stews of each town to publish them.

Congratulations to the organizers and participants. It was all a success. He taught us that it is possible to set up a Museum of Vernacular Cultures beyond drug dealing.

