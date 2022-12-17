The expansion of Horizon Automotive continues. The marketplace project of the company specializing in mobility services is enhanced by the agreement with Serrator groupdealership of the Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Fiat, Abarth, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Citroen, DS, Peugeot, Peugeot Professional, MG, Opel, DR brands, which boasts a long experience in the automotive sector and various offices in the Como and Lecco areas (Albavilla, Albese con Cassano, Cantù, Erba, Grandate, Lecco and Pescate).

A further piece that consolidates the marketplace strategy of Horizon Automotive, with the aim of becoming increasingly widespread in Italy and being able to offer tailor-made mobility solutions to private customers and companies. Strengths of the Horizon marketplace are the high digital and technological characterization and at the same time the proximity to the end customer through physical stores in the areajust thanks to partnership with the main Italian dealers. On the Horizon website it is therefore now possible to geolocate the search for your car also in the provinces of Como and Lecco, with the important advantage of finding many vehicles ready for delivery and for test drives. Then just go to the new one Horizon Store of Como (Albese with Cassano)at the Serratore Group headquarters, to speak with a Horizon consultant, test the vehicle and start your long-term rental journey taylor made.

Thus they arrive at seven i Mobility Store by Horizon Automotive, with thirteen partner dealers of the network marketplace plus four partner dealers among the most important groups of Italian dealerswhich guarantee direct coverage in ben 11 regions. A growth that rests on solid foundations and is the result of careful planning and a unique business model in the automotive market. The new partnership allows Horizon to consolidate and expand its presence and portfolio of brands, in an area of ​​great potential. At the same time, the Mobility Hub provides the partner with a series of high-tech services such as a state-of-the-art digital platformthe innovative Horizon Indexes (proprietary algorithms that show the customer the competitiveness of Horizon rental fees compared to those on the market and compared to the purchase of car ownership) and a business intelligence platform for multi-brand stock management physical and virtual with the related rental fees.